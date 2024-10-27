Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Fans Get Scammed For 10K Per Person At Delhi Concert

An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 fans attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening, resulting in significant traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, October 26. Despite a large crowd gathering, some fans were disappointed due to ticket scams at the venue.

Many faced issues, with some discovering their tickets were fake and others unable to enter.

Fans Get Scammed At Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert

One fan shared his experience, explaining he bought a ticket for Rs. 10,000, only to find out it was counterfeit. He said, “I came for the concert but didn’t have a ticket initially, so I bought one from someone who overcharged me. They even offered to sneak me in through an ambulance, but in the end, they charged Rs. 10,000 per person. Bouncers, police, everyone seemed involved, with transactions happening in the black market.”

Another frustrated attendee added, “The public here is left stranded; people are desperate for tickets. Events are organized in random places, prices vary, but most tickets are sold on the black market at steep rates. It’s unbelievable how much they profit in just a couple of days.”

30,000 To 35,000 Fans Attend Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 fans attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening, resulting in significant traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue. Many attendees shared their frustration on social media about the long jams, with videos surfacing of lengthy queues along Barapullah Bridge.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was among those caught in the heavy traffic. He ultimately abandoned his car to walk the final stretch to the stadium, sharing a video on Instagram Stories of the gridlock, captioned, “Walking the last mile to JLN Stadium for Diljit. So much traffic!”

Organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with ticketing managed by Zomato Live, the tour has set records as India’s fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert series. Following the two Delhi shows, the tour will continue to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and other cities, wrapping up with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!