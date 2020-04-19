A fan made sketch of Dil Se Dil Tak stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla has gone viral on social media. After Dil Se Dil Tak, the on-screen couple also featured in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most adored on-screen couples of the Indian Television Industry. Even though fans got to see a completely different avatar of the duo in Bigg Boss 13, they fondly remember their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak. It is this magic that they bring together that makes fans ship them as #SidRa and demand them to unite time and again on the small screen. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a SidRa sketch has particularly gone viral on the Internet for all the right reasons.

Sketched by a fan called Anjali Singh, the artwork is made out of still from Dil Se Dil Tak sets in which the Sidharth can be seen embracing Rashami in his arms. The finesse with which the artwork has been made is commendable. Under the comment section of the post, fans have showered compliments on the art work.

Recently, reports were rife that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are all set to collaborate for the third time in Naagin 4. When asked about the same, Rashami said that Ekta Kapoor will take the call on casting. She is not aware if Sidharth has been finalised but if he does then they are going to have a lot of fun. Rashami Desai further expressed that they both are professionals and their chemistry is loved by the audiences.

While Rashami Desai has officially joined the star-cast of Naagin 4 and shot for a few episodes, Sidharth Shukla has done a music video with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga. He is yet to announce his next project.

