Dil Se Dil Tak: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla's drama show Dil Se Dil Tak is back on Television along with other shows like Jai Shri Krishna, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Belan Wali Bahu.

Dil Se Dil Tak: This won’t be wrong to say that COVID-19 has affected the entire country both mentally and physically. Moreover, with the number of cases increasing day by day, PM Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days 2 days back so that people safely stay at home and the transmission of the virus can be avoided. Further, the shooting of various Television shows, movies, web shows has also been stopped until the time the scenario comes under control.

Now, to make people stick at homes, it is important to entertain people with new content so Colors channel has come up with a new strategy of entertaining the viewers to drive away their lockdown blues. The channel wants to come up with a mix of older popular shows with current daily soaps. From love and drama serials to comedy and mythological, the channel wants to make its coverage a complete package of family entertainment.

Reports revealed that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s love drama series Dil Se Dil Tak will be returning to Television screens at 6 pm along with Jai Shri Krishna and Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai from 8 pm to 10 pm. Further, shows like Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Belan Wali Bahu will also be telecasted from 5 pm to 6 pm.

With the old popular shows, the current shows like Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii will continue to create a buzz. Further, to balance out the drama of the whole day, Colors is back with Bigg Boss season 13 at 10 pm.

