Telly actor Sidharth Shukla was arrested on Saturday for ramming his luxury car into 3 vehicles and hitting the divider in Mumbai after he lost control of his car. The actor was booked under sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. He was soon granted bail with a hefty fine of Rs 5000.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla, who rose to fame with the popular telly show Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, was arrested on Saturday for crashing his BMW into three other cars and ramming it onto a divider in Oshiwara, Mumbai. ANI confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle and shared photos of the accident. Recent reports suggest that the actor was driving his BMW at a high speed after which he lost control of the car. Mumbai police arrested him on spot and booked him for rash driving under sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar opened about the accident to ANI and stated that they have registered a case against him and added that 1 passenger has been injured while 3 cars have been damaged. The actor has now been granted bail with a fine of Rs 5000.

Mumbai: Television actor Siddharth Shukla hit three cars, then a divider with his BMW in Oshiwara area earlier today. Police registered a case of rash driving. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/tzN0oOWleW — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

We have registered a case against him. 1 person has been injured & 3 cars have been damaged. We have taken his blood sample. Further investigation is underway: Senior Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar on Siddharth Shukla's car crash incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara #Maharashtra (21.07.18) pic.twitter.com/9mbYgy9MT2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association’s founder Dhaval Shah told Indian Express that it was a major car accident. During the time of the accident, Siddharth was driving from Mega Mall and lost his control over the car. Since he was driving a luxury car, he was not affected much but the fellow passengers in other cars were injured. He added that Siddharth did not look drunk at the time of the accident but the same will only be confirmed by further investigations.

Workwise, Siddharth Shukla made his debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na followed by shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi. Later, the actor climbed up the popularity charts with Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and made his Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

