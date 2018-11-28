Dilbar Arabic song teaser: As the fans eagerly wait for the Arabic version of Dilbar, the makers of the song have released the teaser of the song. Starring Nora Fatehi, the song teaser is an interesting blend of Bollywood and Moroccan vibes and boasts of a celebratory mood painted all over it. In the song, Nora Fatehi looks dazzling in a yellow and blue lehenga. The much-awaited song will release on November 30.

Before the much-awaited Arabic version of Bollywood song Dilbar starring Nora Fatehi releases, the makers of the song have raised excitement among the fans by releasing the teaser today, i.e November 28 and it looks no less than a cultural fiesta. With colourful and celebratory mood painted all across the teaser, the song comes across as an interesting blend of Moroccan and Bollywood vibes.

Donning a yellow lehenga with blue choli and styled with heavy golden jewellery, Nora Fatehi looks regal as ever as she showcases her spectacular dance moves with a bunch of background dancers. Singer duo Fnaire, dressed in colourful ethnic kurtas and swag reloaded, come across as a pleasant surprise. The location of the song is further adding the grand element to the song.

Released just a few hours ago, the song teaser has already garnered 123,769 views on YouTube and 179,843 views on Nora’s official Instagram account. Along with charming the audience with her sexy dance moves, the diva will also be lending her voice to the song. To shoot the video song, Arabic band Fnaire had flown down to India.

Sharing the teaser of the song on her official Instagram account, Nora Fatehi has revealed that the song will be released on November 30. Before this, Nora had sizzled the screens with her dance on the song Dilbar from the film Satymamev Jayate starring John Abraham.

Along with Dilbar Arabic version, Nora Fatehi will be seen essaying a prominent role in the much-anticipated film Bharat. Scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2019, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani along with Nora Fatehi and many others. The diva has also been roped in to play a key role in John Abraham-starrer Batla House.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More