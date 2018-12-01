Dilbar Arabic Version: Nora Fatehi and Fnaire band's latest song Dilbar, Arabic version, has set the internet on fire. Dilbar Arabic version has crossed the 10 million mark on Youtube and the count is still on. Nora Fatehi, Fnaire band lovers are liking the song as it is a blend of Moroccan, Arabian and Bollywood vibes.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi’s latest track Dilbar in Arabic version has set the internet on fire and the video is trending on the top of the charts. Nora Fatehi has collaborated with the Moroccan, band Fnaire for this Arabic version of Dilbar song, which has garnered more than 10 Million views on YouTube. The song Dilbar was originally a part of 1999’s super hit blockbuster Sirf Tum, picturized on Sushmita Sen. Almost two decades later, in 2018, the song became a part of John Abraham-starrer film Satyameva Jayate and now, Nora has done an Arabic version of the song, which has created a buzz on the internet.

Like always, Nora Fatehi is looking gorgeous and super hot in the Arabic version of Dilbar song. Donning a sky blue choli with yellow lengha Nora has melt millions of hearts and netizens are pouring in love in the comments section with lovely comments and compliments. The fans are loving the song as comes it is an interesting blend of Moroccan, Arabian and Bollywood vibes.

The Arabic version of Dilbar song has been produced by T-series and the lyrics have been penned by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab. Nora is also an interset sensation having a massive fan base, stardom, and craze among the fans. She is followed by 2.7 million netizens on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More