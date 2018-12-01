Dilbar Arabic Version: Nora Fatehi and Fnaire band's latest song Dilbar in Arabic version is trending on the internet. The Arabic version of the song is loaded with Nora Fatehi's gorgeous looks and killer moves. The song has already crossed the 10 million mark on Youtube and the count is still on. Nora Fatehi, Fnaire band's latest song is a perfect blend of Moroccan, Arabian and Bollywood, which is being praised by the audience.

Dilbar Arabic Version: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi made millions of her fans sweep off their feet as she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the latest Arabic version of Dilbar song. The beauty, who is known for her style statement, acting skills, and sizzling dance moves, has showcased her singing talent this time. For the latest version of Dilbar song, Nora Fatehi has collaborated with the Morrocan band Fnaire and the lyrics of the song are in Arabic. A perfect blend of the Moroccan, Arabian and Bollywood style has been liked by the thousand and netizens are pouring in love on the social media sites. The latest Dilbar Arabic Version has already crossed 10 Million views on Youtube and the count is moving with a speed.

Dilbar in Arabic version has been trending on number 1 since it has been released. The super hit song, which has created a buzz on the internet is produced under the banner of T-Series. The song is composed by Mohcine Tizaf and the lyrics of this new song are written by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab. In the starting of the video, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in blue choli with yellow lengha, while in the later portions she looks red hot in a red outfit.

