We all have danced to the incredible song before which was originally performed by former beauty queen Sushmita Sen and have also seen the new diva Nora Fatehi spread her charm over. But the new element this time is the Moroccan band and the melodious Arabic lyrics.

If you are an ardent follower of dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, then you must have got all the updates about her recently released song Dilbar. Not the old soundtrack, the stunning diva has come up with another number but this time, it is in Arabic. The new Dilbar song has been redone by Miss Fatehi with Moroccan hip-hop band Fnaire. The song has become an instant hit on the internet and receiving rave reviews for its appeal, Nora Fatehi’s moves and lyrics that certainly have a ring on it.

Fnaire was originally formed in 2001 by singers Mohsen Taizhav, Khalifa Mennani, Ashraf Aarab and Hicham Belkas in Marrakech, Morocco. The band saw a member reduced after the tragic passing of Belkas at the age of 25 in a road accident in 2008.

The word Fnaire means lanterns and the group says that it is meant to enlighten the youth of Morocco. The band has produced a number of commercially successful albums in the past. Lafthouh, released in 2004, was based on traditional songs and West rap such as Bahjawy and Tonea Biladi.

In 2007, Fnaire released Yad El Henna which proved to be a massive success for the band. El Henna was released in association with various other artists like Algerian rapper Cheb Bilal and singer Samira Said. Later in 2016, the band got a major opportunity to perform in front of the King of Morocco at the COP 22 summit in Marrakech.

Riding high on their previous success, Fnaire got together with Nora Fatehi for yet another version of massively popular Dilbar song. The new Arabic song has got over 10 million likes in less than 24 hours of its release on YouTube and it’s still increasing at an astronomical rate.

