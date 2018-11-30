it has been bankrolled under the banner T-series. Crooned by Nora Fatehi herself and Fnaire, the lyrics have been penned by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab. This exciting and tantalizing dance number has been choreographed by Caeser Gonsalves. With the groovy beats and the catchy phrases, Nora Fatehi has once again won our hearts with her belly dancing and her sensuous moves.

The much-awaited Arabic version of the Bollywood song Dilbar is finally out and is winning the hearts of her millions of fans. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi unveiled her look for the Arabic version of Dilbar. Donning a sky blue choli with yellow lengha Nora looks exquisite as she dances her way into our hearts. The song comes with an interesting blend of Moroccan, Arabian and Bollywood vibes.

Talking about the Arabic version of Dilbar, it has been bankrolled under the banner T-series. Crooned by Nora Fatehi herself and Fnaire, the lyrics have been penned by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab. This exciting and tantalizing dance number has been choreographed by Caeser Gonsalves. With the groovy beats and the catchy phrases, Nora Fatehi has once again won our hearts with her belly dancing and her sensuous moves.

This year Nora Fatehi did two special numbers for the two blockbuster hits Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham. Nora has recreated Sushmita sen’s popular dance number Dilbar Dilbar and has impressed people with her sizzling chemistry with John, her expressions and above all her belly dancing. The music video has garnered 200k plus views in a span of just 23 minutes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her regal beauty.

