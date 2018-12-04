Nora Fatehi and Fnaire band's superb remake of iconic Bollywood track has taken the internet by a roll. The track first touched the 10 million milestone on YouTube and now it has crossed the huge numeral of 20 million. Although the original track's essence is invaluable, the Indian audience seems to enjoy this one too. This version of Dilbar is a blend of Moroccan and Arabian taste with a tadka of Bollywood. It is trending 5 on YouTube with blasting number of views.

Dilbar Arabic version: Nora Fatehi needs no introduction but who are Fnaire?

The audience have already been grooving on the hit songs of Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi and loving her hot and sexy belly moves, but now she has made fans crazy over her magical voice too. After dancing beautifully on the Hindi remake of iconic track Dilbar, Nora brought one more version of it. Looking sizzling as ever, Nora Fatehi has left fans breathless. The super-hot dance moves of the actor has made her one of the most hot and happening divas in the industry, with moves to show! Take a look yourself!

No wonder why appreciation and love is pouring on her way, Nora has actually swayed fans with her extra-ordinary performance. Donning a sky blue choli paired with a bright yellow lehenga, Nora left her fans stunned! The song now carries a history as it was originally launched in the year 1999 and was part of the super-hit movie Sirf Tum starring Sushmita Sen. After two decades of gap, in the year 2018, the song was again released in John-Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate where Nora created the buzz with her sexy moves. And now, all over again, this Arabic version is stealing the limelight.

Produced by T-series and penned by Khalifa Mennani, this Arabic version has made Nora one of the most popular internet sensations. Enjoying a massive fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram, Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing astonishing stills on her timeline. Here’s a glimpse of it!

