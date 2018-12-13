Who isn't crazy for the superhit remake of iconic song Dilbar? Everyone is drooling over the sexy moves of Nora Fatehi in the dance number. With her superb dancing skills and sensuous expressions, the song is one of the major hits this year. The remake of the iconic song that featured Sushmita Sen in 90s is sung by Neha Kakkar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Who isn’t crazy for the superhit remake of iconic song Dilbar? Everyone is drooling over the sexy moves of Nora Fatehi in the dance number. With her superb dancing skills and sensuous expressions, the song is one of the major hits this year. The remake of the iconic song that featured Sushmita Sen in 90s is sung by Neha Kakkar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. All the 90s retro fans surely got nostalgic and there were many comparisions as which version is better but, the hot and happening Nora Fatehi managed to melt a million hearts with her tempting beauty.

Well, all the hard-work this song took has finally paid off. We know that each one of you play it on loop even after so many days of its release but this good news will surely make your day. Dilbar has topped the list of most searched songs this year and it has a huge viewrship on YouTube of about 550 million. Like all this was not enough, the third version of Dilbar, the Arabic one was launched few days ago, which also managed to pop a lot of eyes. Arabic Dilbar also gave Nora Fatehi a platform to try her luck in singing, and surprisingly, she is good at that too!

After Nora Fatehi starrer, the next big hit that is second on the list of most searched songs is Daru Badnaam sung by Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh. Coming to the third song, Arijit singh’s Tera Fitoor is number 3 on the list. And 4th one is one of a universal club favourites, Kya Baat Hai.

