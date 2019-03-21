Malayalam actor Dileep and Kavya Madhvan took some time out to spend some quality time together. Both were snapped at a restaurant while enjoying a quiet dinner. The photograph has been shared by the fan page of Dileep. In the photograph, the duo can be seen posing for the cameras while eating their dinner. Assumingly, the restaurant is is co-owned by Dileep.

Malayalam actor Dileep who recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Kavya Madhvan was snapped at a restaurant while enjoying a quite dinner. A Facebook fan page actor Dileep has shared a photograph where the actor and his wife Kavya Madhvan can be seen enjoying a dinner. Dileep wore a yellow shirt with off white pants, while Kavya looked beautiful in a black suit. The photograph is simply a lovable visual treat to the eyes. Soon after the post, Dileep fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt praises.

Apparently, the couple were clicked at Dhe Puttu Restaurant which is co-owned by Dileep. Dileep and Kavya Madhvan are one of the most loved couple of the Mollywood. Moment their photographs are being on then social edmia, fans can’t contain their excitement and bombard the comment section with their praises. Their photograph have always won the hearts on the social media. These latest photos are also no less than a lovely sight. Like usual couples, they are seen spending quality time together, thus giving perfect couple goals. Recently, Kavya Madhvan gave birth to a baby girl named Mahalakshmi.

A few days earlier, friends and family members of Kavya Madhvan hosted a baby shower. It was a yellow themed party where Kavya Madhvan looked beautiful as ever in her yellow outfit.

Kavya got married with Dileep in 2016 after being divorced from Nishal Chandra in 2010. Then divorce was granted on their willingness for a mutual consent.

On the professional front, Dileep actor’s Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel was released. It was directed by B Unnikrishnan. It featured Dileep in the lead role as an advocate. The movie tuned out to be a huge success at the box office. Besides this, he has also begun the work of his forthcoming film Shubharathri. Helmed by Vyasan KP, the movie also stars Siddique in a pivotal role.

Kavya Madhavan made her debut in 1991 as a child artist in Pookkalam Varavayi. She debut as a lead actor in Lal Jose’s Chandranudikkunna Dikhil in 1999, when she was in the ninth grade. She also bagged several awards for her heart-winning performance. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress twice, for her performances in Perumazhakkalam in 2004 and Gaddama in 2010.

