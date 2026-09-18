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Home > Entertainment News > Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya escaped unhurt after his Range Rover was allegedly shot at outside his Bhiwani home. Police are investigating the firing and a social-media post claiming responsibility.

Diler Kharkiya (Image: Instagram)
Diler Kharkiya (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:11 IST

Singer Diler Kharkiya, who hails from Haryana, had a close call in which he managed to escape when his Range Rover car was allegedly attacked at night outside his house in Bhiwani. The attack took place at around 10:30 pm, while the car was parked outside the house of the singer. At the time of attack, Kharkiya was not present in the car.

As per Bhiwani SP Mayank Mishra, a man on a motorcycle approached the house and opened fire on the car which was parked there. The bullet hit the car. Police parties have arrived at the spot following information received regarding the case and investigation has been initiated.

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The case took yet another turn after a threatening social media message appeared online immediately after the attack took place. It stated that they were behind the attack and had even named some people – Anil Pandit, Himanshu Sonipat, Harry Boxer and Harman Sandhu.

What Happened To Diler Kharkiya’s Range Rover?

The shooting reportedly occurred outside the residence of Kharkiya late at night. Kharkiya’ car was standing outside when someone riding on a motorbike is alleged to have fired a shot on the car. However, the singer was in his residence at that time and not seated inside the car.

The authorities have started an inquiry regarding the shooting incident and investigating it by means of CCTV footage. In addition, the person involved in shooting on the car is being investigated.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility For Firing

Soon after the incident, a post appeared on social media claiming that the people named in it were responsible for the firing. The post also contained a threat against Kharkiya and alleged that he had been asked to respond to calls. However, the contents of the post have not been independently verified, and police are investigating who created and circulated it.

The appearance of the post has brought the name of Anil Pandit into the investigation. Several reports have linked him to earlier alleged extortion and firing cases, although those claims remain matters for the authorities to establish.

Anil Pandit’s Name Had Surfaced In Earlier Firing Case

This is not the first instance when the name of Anil Pandit has been involved in a social media claim of taking responsibility for the shooting. In June 2026, there was news of an assault that occurred at 24HS Fitness Gym in West Delhi, the gym connected with the Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa. Social media also claimed that Pandit’s name was responsible for the shooting in that particular case. There was also news that suggested the reason behind the shooting was Randhawa’s relationship with Salman Khan; however, this social media claim cannot be considered reliable.

There are also claims by police and media that Pandit was being sought after because of his involvement in several serious crimes. Nevertheless, these claims must not be taken as evidence of Pandit’s order of the assault on Kharkiya.

Who Is Diler Kharkiya?

Diler Kharkiya is an actor, singer, and model who works in the Haryanvi music industry. Diler Kharkiya comes from a musical family background since his father, Rajendra Kharkiya, is a famous ragni artist. Diler began his career by performing in ragni programs during his early days and joined the professional Haryanvi music industry in 2018. Leelo Chaman, Moto, Jutti Kaali, High Court, Kabootri and Aloo Matar are some songs that have contributed to his fame.

However, the name of Diler Kharkiya has also been linked to a controversial incident at a song promotion program involving social media influencers despite his involvement in the incident.

Police Begin Investigation Into Diler Kharkiya Firing

The immediate priority for investigators is to identify the shooter and establish the motive behind the attack. Bhiwani police have started working on the case, while the social-media post claiming responsibility is also being examined. At this stage, the connection between the post and the actual firing has not been conclusively established.

For Kharkiya, the incident ended without physical injury, but the firing outside his home and the threat that followed have put the Haryanvi singer at the centre of a police investigation.

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Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

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Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility

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Diler Kharkiya Firing: Haryanvi Singer’s Range Rover Shot At Outside Home, Gang Claims Responsibility
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