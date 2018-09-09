Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar is presently hospitalised in Lilavati, Mumbai. Sharing the latest updates on his health, Saira Banu had thanked fans for praying for his speedy recovery. The actor was admitted to hospital after complaining of uneasiness and breathlessness. Check out the full details.

The veteran actor Dilip Kumar is currently hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati after complaining uneasiness and breathlessness due to the chest infection. Later, he was diagnosed as a case of mild pneumonia. While fans and closed ones are praying for the actor’s well being, Dilip Kumar’s wife and veteran actor Saira Banu has shared an update on the actor’s health. Quoting her statement to a channel, Saira Banu thanked the fans for good wishes. His congestion was a bit improved with strong medication and they had to yet improve much more for a good recovery Inshallah.

Earlier, she informed his fans that Dilip Kumar was doing well post hospitalisation. She said that he was doing better now. The medical reports said that a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he would be out of it soon. But he was doing fine.

It was Dilip Kumar’s nephew Faisal Farooqui who had first shared the news about the actor’s ill health on his official Twitter account.

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

This is not the first time that the actor has been hospitalised. Earlier in August, the veteran actor was admitted to Lilavati over complaints of dehydration and urinary tract infection. Earlier in 2014, the actor was admitted for a similar condition. He developed fever, cough, body ache and breathlessness, owing to chest pain.

One of the most prominent actor in Bollywood, Dilip Kumar’s performance in films like ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ has been appreciated widely. He has also been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1944 with the film Jwar Bhata.

Recently, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sent his wishes for the actor in a Twitter post. In the post, he wrote that he had spoken to Saira Banu over the phone and enquired about his health. He was undergoing a treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. He would pray for the good health and recovery.

