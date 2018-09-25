Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar recently got admitted in the Lilavati hospital in Bandra as he suffered from chest congestion. According to the media reports, the actor has been discharged by the hospital and there is a lot of improvement in his health.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who has been gracing the Indian film Industry for almost 7 decades now, recently got admitted in the Lilavati hospital in Bandra because of chest congestion. Giving a sigh of relief, he has now been discharged by the hospital and a lot of improvement is observed in his health. The news of his unwellness was spilt by Dilip Kumar’s friend Faisal Farooqui, who posted the update of his health on social media informing the fans about it.

Faisal Farooqui took to his official Twitter handle to write that his dear friend, Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He also added that due to advance age, the actor has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. He then expressed his gratefulness for almighty saying that Allah is kind that he has blessed Dilip Kumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well-wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world.

As per the recent reports by Times Of India, Dilip Ji was detected with pneumonia and he is still not in the position to intake solid food.

Although the news of his complete wellness is still awaited, we are happy and relieved for the improvement in his health.

However, the doctors have recommended him to be fed only with his nasal feed. The veteran actor has a great fan base in India and all the fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Saira Banu who is the wife of this legendary actor, stayed with him all this time and now, she is relieved with the news of recovery.

While a recent media interaction, Saira Banu requested all the fans to pray for the quick recovery of her husband Dilip Kumar and told them that after a strong medication, the things are getting better now.

