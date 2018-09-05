Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after complaining of uneasiness due to the chest infection, according to his official Twitter handle. According to media reports, the 95-year-old actor is recuperating.

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

