Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after complaining of uneasiness due to the chest infection. Doctors have confirmed that he came in the afternoon with breathing difficulty. The Twitter handle of legendary Bollywood actor confirmed the news and said he is recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers, it further added. According to media reports, Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui operates his official Twitter account in his absence.
