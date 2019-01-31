Shivaay,actor and grand niece of Dileep Kumar and Saira Banu's Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to take her relationship to a next level with his long- term boyfriend Arya in March. According to reports, the duo had been friends for quite a some time. Probably, the the couple will marry on March 10.

Known for her popular role in Shivaay, the actor Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to tie the knot to tie the knot with a Tamil actor and long- term boyfriend Tamil actor Arya, this year, in March. As per reports, the two had been friends for quite a some time. Now, they are ready to take their relationship to a next level. The 38-year-old will marry the 21-year-old actress on March 10.

For the uninitiated, Sayyeshaa is the grand niece of the veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Mother of the soon-to-be-bride, recently, Shaheen Banu had extended her warm hospitality towards Arya when Arya was busy filming the foreign schedule of the KV Anand-directed Kaappaan.

Reportedly, Arya and Sayyeshaa met whose relationship blossomed during the sets of their 2018 movie Ghajinikanth. They are now ready to begin a new chapter of their lives together.

In the previous year, Arya had participated in a matchmaking reality television show Enga Veetu Mapillai. he participated in the show to search a life partner. During the finale of the show, the actor didn’t marry any of the cosntestants on account of the feelings of the respective families.

Arya is the Kollywood heartthrob. He had been linked with various actors during a career. The list included Pooja, Trisha, Nayanthara. Also, he had also been paired up with on-screen actors.

Professionally, the actor Sayyeshaa Saigal couldn’t cast her spell of magic in Telugu industry after her debut movie failed at the box-office. The movie also starred Akhil Akkineni, which released two years ago. Tamil viewers will get a chance to watch ehr gain on screen in a Tamil film. It will be released in both languages.

