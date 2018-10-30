Dilip Kumar health: Dilip Kumar's friend, Faisal Farooqui, who usually manages the actor's Twitter account, refuted the reports published by some media houses and further termed them fake.

All reports speculating Dilip Kumar’s ill health were put to rest after his close family friend dismissed all the media reports claiming that his health is deteriorating. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s friend refuted reports stating that the legendary actor, who is loved by all, has contracted the lung infection again. Dilip Kumar’s friend, Faisal Farooqui, who usually manages the actor’s Twitter account, refuted the reports published by some media houses and further termed them fake. In a number of tweets posted from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle, Faisal said that Dilip Saab is doing well and has not contracted any lung infection.

Reacting to the reports suggesting Dilip Kumar’s ill health, his close friend further requested the media houses to not to publish such untrue reports. Dilip Kumar the legendary actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the after there were reports of recurring pneumonia earlier in this month. After being kept under doctor’s supervision for a few days, Dilip Kumar was discharged from the hospital after doctors found improvement in his health.

This was the second visit of Dilip Kumar to the Mumbai Hospital after his health had reportedly declined. Speaking to PTI over Dilip Kumar’s heath, his wife, Saira Banu said that Dilip Kumar’s health is being looked after by his doctor and nursing staff. Previously, in September, Dilip Kumar was rushed to the Mumbai hospital after he complained of breathlessness, chest infection. He was also diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

The power couple of the Bollywood, Dilip-Saira, recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary. On the occasion, that couple shared a throwback picture via Dilip’s Twitter account.

