Punjabi Singer, actor, and a social media celebrity Diljit Dosanjh is back again with another of his chartbuster song Putt Jatt Da. The upbeat, urban folk song is bankrolled under Speed Records and Times Music. The video is directed by Keoni Marcelo. Crooned by Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh, music is composed by Archie and the lyrics are penned by Ikka. Diljit Dosanjh made his first singing debut in 2000 with his super hit album Ishq Da Uda Adaa and his acting debut in 2011 with Punjabi movie The Lion Of Punjab and Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya.

The video Putt Jatt Da was recently uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Speed Records on Saturday, October 27, 2018. In a span of just an hour it has garnered 385,920 views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for Diljit’s latest track.

Some of the latest Punjabi movies of the singing sensation are Sardaarji, Sardaarji 2, Ambarsariya, Super Singh among others. He was last seen in Welcome to New York as Teji and in Soorma as Sandeep Singh. He is currently shooting for his next movie Shadaa and Arjun Patiala which is set to release next year.

Diljit Dosanjh has been honored with many awards among which he has also received Prestigious Filmfare award for Best Male Debut for his role as Sartaaj Singh in his Bollywood debut Udta Punjab in 2016.

