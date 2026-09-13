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Home > Entertainment News > After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

Diljit Dosanjh announced a massive Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium during his historic Wembley show. The singer will perform there on November 21, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 10:52 IST

Diljit Dosanjh has managed to put up yet another milestone in his career by performing at the biggest stadium of all. After taking charge of London’s Wembley Stadium on September 12, the Punjabi performer has confirmed his appearance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026. This confirmation came from the stage of the Wembley concert as Diljit became the first Punjabi performer at this venue.

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say About His Ahmedabad Concert?

Speaking to the crowd in Wembley, Diljit called Narendra Modi Stadium the largest stadium in India and also pointed out that Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concerts were very successful and then declared his date.

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With that he said that since there is a huge stadium in India, then surely a Punjabi singer also has to sing in it. And thus he declared his concert date to be November 21, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh Goes From Wembley To Narendra Modi Stadium

This comes right on the heels of another landmark event in the life of Diljit. In the September 12 performance at Wembley, Diljit was taking part in the Aura World Tour, where Wembley had announced that the concert was a historic one because it would be performed by the first Punjabi musician to ever headline at Wembley.

This is yet another landmark venue where Diljit is bringing his concert to. As we know, the Narendra Modi Stadium has played host to several international bands like Coldplay and more.

When Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert?

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen performing at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, 2026. At present, no information has been shared about the cost of tickets and when and where they can be booked.

Apart from this, this concert will also see Diljit Dosanjh returning to Ahmedabad since he was seen performing there during his 2024 Dil-Luminati India Tour. From Wembley Stadium to one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the next destination looks like an exciting one.

ALSO READ: Rs 2 Crore Film, Rs 200 Crore Success — So Why Did Hanuman Ansh Miss The Oscars?

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After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced
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After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

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After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced
After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced
After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced
After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced
After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

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