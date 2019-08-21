Diljit Dosanjh shared the release date and time of his latest bhangra song, the Punjabi singer shared a BTS video of his brand new song named Muchh.

Diljit Dosanjh most awaited song is going to release tomorrow that is August 22, 2019, the Bollywood and Pollywood singer seems excited about the launch of his song. Diljit posts it to his Instagram that his song is going to be out tomorrow. The date of the release of the song has been delayed but now the release date is announced by Diljit himself. Tomorrow the song will create a buzz on YouTube.

Apart from that, Diljit has been seen in Arjun Patiyala opposite to Kriti Sanon, the film played well on the silver screens. The actor, the singer will be next seen in the film Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to slay the theaters in December 2019.

Although the Punjabi sensation is busy with his musical tour, titled the Roar tour. The actor, the singer will be seen giving his debut in a Punjabi production that will be seen in theaters next year. Diljit has been seen in multiple Hindi and Punjabi hit films that includes Arjun Patiala, Udta Punjab, Soorma, Super Singh, Jatt and Juliet, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Punjab 1984, Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Singh Is Bling, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tere Naal Love Ho Gya, and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

From the first solo track titled Ishq Da Uda Ada to Muchh Diljit’s career has multiple ups and downs but the actor maintains his consistency and always pop up with a buzz. Get ready for his new bhangra track, stay tuned to get notified about the release of song tomorrow.

Here are some fantastic and rocking songs of Diljit that will blow your mind that includes 5 Tara, Laembadgini, Aar Nanak Paar Nanak, Thug Life, Tommy, Jatt Speaker, JU Think, El Sueno.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App