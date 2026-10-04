Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Full City-Wise List, Concert Dates And Pre-Sale Details

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his AURA World Tour to India, and fans across the country now have a city-wise schedule to look forward to. The Punjabi superstar has announced concerts across Delhi, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow, while Chandigarh has been kept on the list with its date and venue yet to be announced.

The India leg comes after a major international run for Diljit, including his recent historic headline performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, where he became the first Punjabi artist to headline a show at the iconic venue.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Full City-Wise List

Here is the complete schedule announced for the AURA India Tour:

Date City Venue November 1 Delhi JLN Stadium November 15 Indore C21 Estate November 21 Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium November 27 Mumbai Mahalaxmi Race Course November 29 Bengaluru NICE Grounds December 5 Lucknow 19th National Jamboree Ground TBA Chandigarh Venue TBA

When Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Pre-Sale?

According to Diljit’s latest announcement, the pre-sale for the India tour will begin on October 6 at 12 PM IST. Fans looking to attend the concerts will therefore need to keep an eye on the official ticketing announcement for their respective city, as ticketing details can vary by show. The Ahmedabad concert, for instance, is already listed on BookMyShow, with the official listing confirming the Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue.

Which Cities Will Diljit Dosanjh Visit?

The AURA India Tour will take Diljit across some of the country’s biggest concert markets. The India run begins in Delhi on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15. Ahmedabad comes next, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru, before the tour heads to Lucknow in December. The schedule also includes Chandigarh, but Diljit has not yet revealed the date or venue for the show.

Chandigarh Date And Venue Still TBA

Chandigarh fans will have to wait a little longer. While Chandigarh features on Diljit’s announced India tour list, the singer has not yet revealed either the concert date or venue. A separate announcement is expected once those details are finalised.

For now, fans in the city will have to wait for the official update.

Diljit Dosanjh Returns To India After Wembley Milestone

The AURA India Tour marks another major chapter in Diljit’s increasingly global live-music journey. In September, he became the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium in London as part of his AURA World Tour. The sold-out show was another milestone for the singer, who has increasingly taken Punjabi music to major international stages.

Now, with the AURA tour coming to India, Diljit is set to bring the same large-scale concert experience back home.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor AI Deepfake Video: What Does The Viral ‘Chuttamalle’ Clip Show And Why Is It Trending? Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda React