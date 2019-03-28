Singer-turned-actor and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his statue at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi. With this, Dosanjh became the first turbaned Sikh to have his statue installed at the esteemed museum. In 2016, the actor made a big Bollywood debut with the film Udta Punjab for which his performance was highly appreciated.

Singer-turned-actor and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his statue at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi. With this, Dosanjh became the first turbaned Sikh to have his statue installed at the esteemed museum. "Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada 🙏🏽🙏🏽 " were his first few words as he posted the pictures from the launch event on his official Twitter account. The 37-year-old started his journey with the Punjabi music industry and one just can't deny that he has travelled miles to be at a place where he is standing right now.

At the event, Dosanjh was looking dapper donning a black tuxedo and crisp white shirt. He has shared multiple photos from the event. His look for the statue is from a song titled Putt Jatt Da.

Diljit, who started his career as a singer, has become a popular face in Bollywood too.

Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Dosanjh Kalan Ton @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney 🙏🏽🙏🏽 FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at #MadameTussauds LOVE MY FANS 🤗🤗🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8wSixWF4Rd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2019

The actor was then seen in other big hits including Phillauri and Soorma and Welcome to New York. His upcoming big projects include Arjun Patiala and Good News. In Arjun Patiala, he will be seen opposite to Kriti Sanon while in Good News he is being paired against Kiara Advani.

In his singing career, the actor has given several record-breaking songs including the recent Do You Know, Proper Patola, Shoulder, Kharku, 5 Taraa among others.

Coming to the wax statue, Diljit has received the honour along with other A-listed celebrities including Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli.

Earlier, the statue of Diljit Dosanjh was scheduled to be unveiled on February 2018, however, following the tensions between India and Pakistan it was postponed for a few days.

Addressing the media, Dosanjh revealed it was like a dream come true from him. He also mentioned an incident when he once visited London and saw a huge queue outside the Madame Tussauds there.

