Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Diljit stepped onto the Met steps dressed like modern-day royalty. Styled by designer Prabal Gurung, his outfit paid homage to traditional Indian attire while aligning with this year’s theme.

After lighting up the stages at Coachella and strutting down the runways of Paris Fashion Week, Diljit Dosanjh made a striking entrance at the Met Gala 2025. This year, he was joined by fellow Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, marking a momentous occasion for South Asian representation on fashion’s biggest night.

A Regal Look Inspired by Punjabi Heritage

Diljit stepped onto the Met steps dressed like modern-day royalty. Styled by designer Prabal Gurung, his outfit paid homage to traditional Indian attire while aligning with this year’s theme.

Clad in a crisp white ensemble and matching turban, Diljit accessorised his look with opulent jewellery that accentuated the regal aesthetic. A standout element was his long cape, beautifully inscribed with Punjabi alphabets—an ode to his cultural roots.

Diljit Dosanjh Met Gala Look

Adding to the grandeur, he carried a ceremonial sword, seamlessly blending heritage with haute couture. The entire look positioned him as a cultural ambassador, proudly representing Punjabi elegance on a global platform.

A Met Gala Dedicated to Menswear

The 2025 Met Gala embraced the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a tribute to Black dandyism and sartorial influence. The concept draws from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion, which explores Black diasporic identity through fashion.

This year’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” focused exclusively on menswear—a first in over two decades for the event. The theme resonated widely with guests and viewers alike.

“The theme this year is not only timely,” said Gala committee member Usher, “but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.”

According to the Met, the exhibition “presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism.”

The star-studded co-chair lineup featured icons like Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.

Global Stardom and New Musical Horizons

Diljit’s appearance at the Met comes on the heels of his wildly successful Dil-luminati Tour, which captivated audiences across North America and India. Known for his powerful stage presence and genre-blending music, the singer continues to expand his global footprint.

Fans won’t have to wait long for his next release. His upcoming single Buck, a high-profile collaboration with K-pop sensation Jackson Wang, is set to drop on May 9.

ALSO READ: 'Badshah For A Reason': Shah Rukh Khan's 'King-Like' Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

 

