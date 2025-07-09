LIVE TV
Diljit Dosanjh Cleverly Reveals How He Is Very Much A Part Of Boney Kapoor And Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2

Diljit Dosanjh Cleverly Reveals How He Is Very Much A Part Of Boney Kapoor And Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2

Contrary to speculation, Diljit Dosanjh remains on board for Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2. The singer-actor shared a funny Instagram vlog with Bazmee and Kapoor, calling them his “favourite director” and joking about the film’s story.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 04:53:27 IST

Contrary to reports doing the rounds that Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee’s ‘No Entry 2’ due to creative differences, the Punjabi singer-actor continues to be a part of the sequel of the 2005 comedy film.

On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a funny vlog. In the video, he is seen in conversation with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor.

“Bazmee sahab story suna rahe hai…mere favourite director hai.. idhar Boney Kapoor ji kehte hai ishq di gali vich no entry,” Diljit quipped.

‘No Entry 2’ also stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. ‘No Entry’, which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success upon its release in 2005. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol.

The film’s storyline centred around three married men hiding their extramarital affairs from their wives.

Diljit’s vlog also shared his funny moments spent with Varun and Ahan Shetty on the sets of Border 2. In the video, one can also spot Mona Singh praising Diljit and expressing excitement to work with him ‘Border 2’.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol. Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films.

The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India’s soldiers. ‘Border 2’ will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)

anees bazmeediljit dosanjhNo Entry 2

