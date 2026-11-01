Diljit Dosanjh Concert In Bihar: Will Punjabi Superstar Perform In Patna? Here’s What He Said

Diljit Dosanjh Concert In Bihar: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his wish to perform in Bihar, but a concert in the state could not materialise because of concerns over crowd management. The singer recently spoke about the experience during an Instagram Live session after performing in Delhi as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.

His comments have now raised a question among fans in Bihar: could Diljit bring his live show to Patna in the future? For now, there is no confirmed announcement of a concert in Patna, nor has the singer shared a date or venue for a Bihar performance. However, he has revealed why an earlier attempt to organise a show in the state did not move forward.

Why Could Diljit Dosanjh Not Perform In Bihar?

During the Instagram Live session, Diljit recalled that his team had tried to organise a concert in Bihar last year as well. However, the plan ran into difficulties when the responsibility for managing the expected crowd came up. Explaining the situation in Punjabi, the singer said, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”

Diljit also explained that managing the audience at his concerts was not a small task. He said the events attracted massive crowds and required extensive logistical planning.

“You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi,” he said.

His remarks suggest that the earlier Bihar plan stalled over who would take responsibility for crowd management. Diljit did not announce a fresh attempt or confirm that a concert was being planned for Patna.

Will Diljit Dosanjh Perform In Patna?

So far, there have been no reports of Diljit Dosanjh concert announcement in Patna. His statements from the Instagram Live session revealed that he was looking forward to performing in Bihar, but due to problems related to crowd management, the previous plans did not work out. It is worth noting that the organization of such events involves coordination between the organizers and the authorities in terms of security and proper crowd management. Diljit said that it would be impossible for him and his team to manage the crowd alone.

The performer has not refused to perform in Bihar in the future. However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement before making plans for a show in Patna or elsewhere in the state.

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour 2026: Which Cities Are On The Schedule?

Diljit started the Indian leg of his tour with a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on 30 October. He is expected to perform in a number of other cities including Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore. Bihar is not included in the list of cities that are included in the reported tour schedule.

In the Instagram Live interaction, Diljit also commented on the controversies he is facing in his career. In reply to the so-called negative energy that he was receiving, Diljit said that he had been working in the industry for 25 years and will keep on singing as long as he wanted to.

“I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I’m still here, baby. I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been working here for 25 years. I’ll stop only when I want to. I won’t stop before that,” he said.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai B’Day SPL: She Was Paid Just Rs 1,500 For A Modelling Shoot At 18; Today, Her Estimated Net Worth Is Rs 800 Crore — Her Journey Explained