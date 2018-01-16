Punjabi actor and girls' latest heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh left his fans frenzy after he shared the latest poster of his upcoming movie based on World War — Rangroot. Diljit Dosanjh's Rangroot will be releasing on March 23rd. The day is also marked as Bhagat Singh's death anniversary. The Super Singh star will be seen opposite Sunanda Sharma.

Punjabi actor and girls’ latest heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh left his fans frenzy after he shared the latest poster of his upcoming movie based on World War — Rangroot. While sharing a new poster, the actor also reminded us with the release date of one of the most-awaited movie of 2018. Diljit Dosanjh’s Rangroot will be releasing on March 23rd. The day is also marked as Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary. In Rangroot, the Super Singh star will be seen opposite Sunanda Sharma, a renowned Punjabi singer who will be marking her debut in the film industry with this movie.

Describing the upcoming movie as a dream project, the Sardarjii actor took to his Instagram handle and said, “#Rangroot Story Based on #WorldWar1 Releasing Worldwide 23rd March 2018 #DreamProject Waheguru Mehar Karey Supna c Es Subject te Kam Karn Da ..Guru Maharaj ne Baut Kirpa Kiti #AukaatGhatKirpaZyada”. The shooting of the film has commenced at different locations in Punjab. Diljit who had earlier announced the release date of the movie on also shared some photos from the shoot. Pankaj Batra will be giving his direction in the movie. Previously the director has done films including ‘Goreyan nu dafa karo’, ‘Bambukat’.

Sajjan Singh Rangroot which has been written by Gurpreet Singh Palhadi, the movie pays a tribute to the sacrifice that the Indian Army made during the World War I. Here is how Twitter reacted to the Diljit’s latest post:

Yes yes yes #Rangroot 23rd March i am very excited to your dream project @diljitdosanjh veere waheguru tuhanu hamesha khush rakhan 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — this_is_dosanjh_fan_ (@_Diljitdosanjh) January 15, 2018

Aap par to khud SE jyada trust h , to pyar to hona hi h ji 🙈

Or jab baat aapke dream project ki ho to hum sab ki blessings bhi whi par h 😊 aapke sath @diljitdosanjh 🙏 — DIVYA BAIRWA (@diyadosanjh) January 15, 2018

Yesssssssssss….ts right..

👌👌👍👍

All the best paji…

Chak De phatte…. — Shubham Jaiswal (@IamShuuu) January 15, 2018

Your Dream Project is going to be a huge success#SuperHit

Best Wishes!#Rangroot — Dr. Prashant Kumar (@drprashant21) January 15, 2018

What a epic paa ji jap daa guru da naam WaheGuru Ji ka Khalsa WaheGuru Ji ki Fateh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — ARPIT BURRA 🐦 (@Arpitburra23) January 15, 2018

