Diljit Dosanjh was accused to perform for the Pakistani organizer in Houston. He refused to allegations and tweeted that he had all the deals and agreements with Shri Balaji Entertainment only. Although, he showed respect to FWICE and decided to postpone the show.

Diljit Dosanjh was dragged under the controversies due to some fake news, some reports said that he was planning to do a concert in Houston after the request of a Pakistani organizer, Rehan Siddique. But Diljit Dosanjh refused for any deal with such an organizer. He tweeted and clear the air that he had dealt with Shri Balaji Entertainment only.

Udta Punjab actor took a note on his Twitter handle which stated that he received the letter from FWICE, that was written for him after an article published by some media house, he cleared that he had nothing to do with any other organization and had a contract with Shri Balaji Entertainment only. With due respect, he accepted the letter from Federation Of Western India Cine Employees and postponed the show. He added that he loves the country and will always take stand in the greater interest of the nation.

Diljit Dosanjh actively respond on the fake news with his twitter handle and tried to keep his fans aware of the fact. Many media houses now claiming that he has postponed his dates with fear. But the angles taken by them are not seemed to be true. After the ban on Mika Singh, many singers dragged under this issue.

YOU ARE FAKE NEWS pic.twitter.com/5UjC9FAoIr — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 11, 2019

Although Mikka also claimed that he went for a concert only, there had been no other intentions. He apologized for his mistake and said he got the visa so he just went away, he never thought that it would be a punishable offense. Later, this controversy touch the summit and dragged many other celebrities as well.

RESPECT 🙏🏽 — HARKIRAT DOSANJH (@thisisdosanjh) September 11, 2019

Diljit Dosanjh is now another target and people are trying to pull down his image. But the warm-hearted actor calmly respond to all and tried to make things clear and received support from his fans. Well, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani. The film will hail the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

