Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donated Rs 3,00,000 to the families of martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Apart from Diljit, several celebrities have extended their support to the martyrs' families. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased soldiers.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday shared a screenshot via his official Instagram handle showcasing his donation to CRPF Wives Association. The Udta Punjab actor has donated Rs 3,00,000 to the families of martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Dosanjh has also posted a message urging his fans and followers to help the martyrs’ families by donating. Paytm and CRPF Wives Association recently collaborated with an aim to make a faster transaction to the families of martyrs.

Apart from Diljit, several celebrities have extended their support to the martyrs’ families. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased soldiers. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation has taken the responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has also offered to fund the education of martyr’s children while boxing icon Vijender Singh has donated a month’s salary to the families of 40 martyrs of Pulwama terror attack.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF soldiers were killed after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicles carrying over 2,500 CRPF soldiers. Soon after the incident, Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility of the attack and also released the video of the suicide bomber, who was driving the vehicle carrying 60kg RDX.

Several countries from across the world have been condemning the terror attack. India has withdrawn Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status from Pakistan and also raised the customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200%.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More