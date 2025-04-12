Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh stepped into the shoes of the legendary singer, portraying Chamkila with intensity and charm. Parineeti Chopra played his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur, delivering a performance that resonated with both critics and audiences.

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One


As Amar Singh Chamkila completed a year since its Netflix release, Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes treat that had everyone hitting replay. On Saturday, the actor-singer shared an unseen video featuring him and co-star Parineeti Chopra singing a song that didn’t make it into the final cut of the film.

Akhada, But Make It Musical

The video, clearly shot during filming, shows Diljit and Parineeti in full character, harmonizing in a soulful performance. Dressed as Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, the duo delivered an impromptu jam session that fans didn’t know they needed—until now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit captioned the post in both Punjabi and English, writing,
“Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C..”
He added, “Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! Gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in.”

Safe to say, fans weren’t just reacting—they were vibing.

Director’s Cut: The Scene That Got Snipped

Director Imtiaz Ali shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a simple note:
“This was not used in the film :).”

Parineeti Chopra reposted the clip with her own touch of nostalgia, writing,
“My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila.”

Though the song didn’t make the final cut, it clearly hit the right notes with the cast—and now, the audience.

Chamkila: One Year, Countless Echoes

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the gripping and emotional story of Punjab’s original rockstar, who rose from humble beginnings to become the voice of a generation. The film charts Chamkila’s meteoric rise in the 1980s and the controversy that followed his bold lyrics—culminating in his tragic assassination at just 27 years old.

Diljit Dosanjh stepped into the shoes of the legendary singer, portraying Chamkila with intensity and charm. Parineeti Chopra played his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur, delivering a performance that resonated with both critics and audiences.

Released on April 12 last year, the film struck a chord on Netflix, and now, with this musical behind-the-scenes bonus, fans are singing along all over again. Chamkila may be gone, but his music—and these moments—keep playing on.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh

King To Set The Stage On

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun...
Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unse

Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One
newsx

Gaza Crisis: UN Warns Permanent Displacement Of Palestinians Violates Geneva Convention
Sound That Soothes: Scien

Sound That Soothes: Scientists Discover ‘Sound Spice’ To Zap Motion Sickness In Just 60 Seconds
Sharmila Tagore's Health

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications
newsx

Carnegie Europe’s Rosa Balfour On India-EU Partnership: “Like-Minded” On Global Challenges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun...

Gaza Crisis: UN Warns Permanent Displacement Of Palestinians Violates Geneva Convention

Gaza Crisis: UN Warns Permanent Displacement Of Palestinians Violates Geneva Convention

Sound That Soothes: Scientists Discover ‘Sound Spice’ To Zap Motion Sickness In Just 60 Seconds

Sound That Soothes: Scientists Discover ‘Sound Spice’ To Zap Motion Sickness In Just 60 Seconds

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Carnegie Europe’s Rosa Balfour On India-EU Partnership: “Like-Minded” On Global Challenges

Carnegie Europe’s Rosa Balfour On India-EU Partnership: “Like-Minded” On Global Challenges

Entertainment

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

King To Set The Stage On Fire Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

Get Ready For A Roar! ‘Kesari 2’ Drops Power-Packed Song ‘O Shera’ Ahead Of April 18 Release

Get Ready For A Roar! ‘Kesari 2’ Drops Power-Packed Song ‘O Shera’ Ahead Of April

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?