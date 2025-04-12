Diljit Dosanjh Drops Unseen Musical Gem With Parineeti As ‘Chamkila’ Turns One

Diljit Dosanjh stepped into the shoes of the legendary singer, portraying Chamkila with intensity and charm. Parineeti Chopra played his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur, delivering a performance that resonated with both critics and audiences.

As Amar Singh Chamkila completed a year since its Netflix release, Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes treat that had everyone hitting replay. On Saturday, the actor-singer shared an unseen video featuring him and co-star Parineeti Chopra singing a song that didn’t make it into the final cut of the film.

Akhada, But Make It Musical

The video, clearly shot during filming, shows Diljit and Parineeti in full character, harmonizing in a soulful performance. Dressed as Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, the duo delivered an impromptu jam session that fans didn’t know they needed—until now.

Diljit captioned the post in both Punjabi and English, writing,

“Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C..”

He added, “Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! Gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in.”

Safe to say, fans weren’t just reacting—they were vibing.

Director’s Cut: The Scene That Got Snipped

Director Imtiaz Ali shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a simple note:

“This was not used in the film :).”

Parineeti Chopra reposted the clip with her own touch of nostalgia, writing,

“My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila.”

Though the song didn’t make the final cut, it clearly hit the right notes with the cast—and now, the audience.

Chamkila: One Year, Countless Echoes

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the gripping and emotional story of Punjab’s original rockstar, who rose from humble beginnings to become the voice of a generation. The film charts Chamkila’s meteoric rise in the 1980s and the controversy that followed his bold lyrics—culminating in his tragic assassination at just 27 years old.

Released on April 12 last year, the film struck a chord on Netflix, and now, with this musical behind-the-scenes bonus, fans are singing along all over again. Chamkila may be gone, but his music—and these moments—keep playing on.

