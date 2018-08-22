Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Twitter account to wishes fans Eid Mubarak in a special way. The actor who is all set to hit the theatres with the upcoming movie Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Manoj Singh, Ronit Roy and Varun Sharma, in his recent post talked about Azaan.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently having fun shooting for is upcoming project in Dubai. The Soorma star who came to limelight after his Bollywood debut in superhit Udta Punjab starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. The Punjabi sensation yesterday, August 21 2018 took to his official social media platform to let his fans know how alluring the voice a Azaan is. The superstar of Punjab in his post wrote, “Although, I was not able to understand even a word because I am not that intelligible but the sound was very peaceful. Every religion, god, nature has a calmness in itself.”

On work front, the singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming rom-com film , Arjun Patiala. Helmed by Rohit Jugraj, the movie is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy and Sunny Leone will hit the theatres this year. Apart from Arjun Patiala, the Jatt and Juliet star will also star in romantic comedy Kaneda. The movie will star Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor. Bollywood movie will hit the theatres on July 5, next year.

As per sources, Diljit Dosanjh in his next will romance Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. Made under the banners of Dharma Production and Cape of Good Films, Good News will hit the theatres on July 19, next year.

The Udta Punjab actor was last seen in Soorma. The Sandeep Singh biopic that was helmed by Shaad Ali was released on July 13, this year. Based on former Indian Hockey player Sandeep Singh’s struggle from being paralysed for 2 years to winning the gold for India, the movie starred Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik and Taapsee Pannu.

