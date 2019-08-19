Diljit Mood song video: Gal Gabru De Mood Te Depend Baliye, Diljit Dosanjh song is currently trending on social media with 1.5 million views and his fans couldn't get over it as the song has catchy lyrics and beats, watch the full video song here

Diljit Mood song video: Desi kalakars Diljit Dosanjh and his team are riding high because the Mood song got more than 1.5 million views in just 98 hours! it’s astonishing yet its a normal call for them because its mandate that every Diljit song has to hit more than 20 million views or sometimes it gets 100 million views.

As the lyrics go like, ‘Gal Gabru De Mood Te Depend Baliye’ which means it totally depends upon the mood of the singer what he wants to, so the video has been shot in such a way that, showcases the backstage mood and life of the singer. No doubt the lyrics are too catchy as it is written by Rav Hanjra and music is given by Snappy.

Although we know that Dijit is an ace singer, with past few years he has steeped into the acting world and his work is much lauded by all the entertainment industry be it in Polywood or Bollywood, the actor cum singer nailed it in every sector. Work-wise, the singer debuted in Bollywood with the film Udta Punjab and for this film, he bagged Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Watch the video to know the mood of Dijit Dosanjh:

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer to clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

Currently, Diljit is hosting a singing reality TV show Rising Star. Talking about her songs like Laembadgini, Do you know? Main Tennu Kinna Pyaar Karda, Raat Di Gedi, Putt Jatt Da, 5 Taara, High End and Patiala Peg has crossed more than 100 million views.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App