Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. For the very first time, the singer introduced his family to the audience, and videos of this touching moment are now going viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. For the very first time, the singer introduced his family to the audience, and videos of this touching moment are now going viral on social media.

While performing, the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actor paused to bow in front of a woman, later revealed to be his mother. He hugged her tightly and lifted her hand, proudly announcing to the crowd, “By the way, this is my mom.” The emotional exchange brought tears to his mother’s eyes.

Diljit then turned to another woman, bowing in front of her and shaking her hand. He introduced her to the audience as his sister, saying, “My family has come here today.”

MUST READ: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

After completing his tour abroad, the singer is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit announced the dates for the Indian leg of the ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour.
Diljit, in a note shared by the team of Saregama, said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

“Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together–I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in ‘Border 2’, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.
The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Manchester Diljit Dosanjh news

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox