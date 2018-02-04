Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon praised Punjabi pop sensation and Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh for his acting skills. Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are working together for their upcoming movie Arjun Patiala. Adding to her statement Bareilly ki Barfi said that He is quite shy as a person but the moment camera is on he transforms himself, don’t know how he does it, but he is a fantastic and talented actor.

Bollywood Actor Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are working together for their upcoming film Arjun Patiala, directed by Dinesh Vijan. Both the Bollywood are working together in for the first time in Arjun Patiala, along with Varun Sharma. The quirky comedy film is set to release on 13th September 2018. The actor would be playing the character of a crime journalist in the film. Bareilly ki barfi praised Diljit Dosanjh and said that he is able to transform himself into a character that is completely contradicting to his real shy self.

“I have met him few times and we are yet to start shooting for the film. We had our workshop in January. He is quite shy as a person but the moment camera is on he transforms himself. I don’t know how he does it. He is a very fantastic and talented actor,” says Kriti Sanon.A few days back, Kriti Sanon shared the release date from her twitter handle and told other members of the team to roll. As the title Arjun Patiala suggests, the film is set in Punjab and Kriti said, “It is more about Patiala peg, the largest peg, it is like larger than life. It is more to do with Patiala peg than the city.”

Kriti also described about her character in the film, “She is a journalist more in a criminal zone… I am doing something for the first time. The dialogues are funny, different and spicy. The film is going to be in Hindi language but there will be a Punjabi dialect.”

Arjun Patiala is being made under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series and will be exclusively shot in Punjab. It will roll in February 2018.