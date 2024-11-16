Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Diljit even posted a clip from his Hyderabad concert where he could be seen telling the crowd to treat everyone with respect. "A woman who knows her worth doesn't need validation--she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

Diljit Dosanjh Lashes Out Haters For Trolling Women Crying At His Concerts: Desh Di Beti Da Apmaan

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour has been the talk of the town, especially after he commenced the Indian leg in October.

His most recent performance took place in Hyderabad, and like always, he did not leave any stone unturned to make it special for his fans. On Friday night, during his gig, Diljit took some time off his live singing session to call out those who trolled some of his female fans for crying at his concert.

For the unversed, after his performance in Jaipur earlier this month, several videos of a woman crying inconsolably as she listened to Diljit’s music went viral on social media. However, the girl fell prey to online trolls.

Surprisingly, last night, Diljit came out in support of the woman and slammed the netizens for mocking her. He explained that it is okay to get overwhelmed and express emotions.

“It’s okay; it’s okay to cry. Music is an emotion; it has a smile, it has a dance, it fights, it has a fall, it cries. I have also cried a lot listening to music. Only those who have emotions can cry. I got you, I got you, don’t you worry about that. These girls–no one can stop them. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves,” Diljit said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I’m telling you),” the singer added.

Diljit even posted a clip from his Hyderabad concert where he could be seen telling the crowd to treat everyone with respect. “A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation–she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, ahead of his Hyderabad show, Telangana government served Diljit a legal notice, directing him not to sing any songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence.

Based on a representation from a resident of Chandigarh, the notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy.

“As cited by representer with video evidence that you have sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence promoting songs (CASE, Panchatara, Patiala Pegg, ) during live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 26th and 27th of October. Therefore we are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting Alchol/Drugs/Violence through songs in your live show,” the notice read.

(With Inputs From ANI)

