Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are back again! Well, the much adored Jodi Punjabi cinema is all set to entertain their huge fan followings with the upcoming film Shadaa. Bankrolled by Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill, the Jatt and Juliet star couple will star in Jagdeep Sidhu’s directorial which will be presented by Atul Bhalla and Amit Bhalla. Written by Nikka Zaildar writer, the movie will hit the theatres on May 24, next year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the exciting news with Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa fans.

#JattAndJuliet jodi is back… Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa to star in #Punjabi film #Shadaa… Produced by Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill… Presented by Atul Bhalla and Amit Bhalla… Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu [writer of #NikkaZaildar series]… 24 May 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/sTIoVgUOvM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2018

