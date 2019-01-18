Who doesn't know about Diljit Dosanjh's virtual girlfriend? Said on record himself, Punjabi Munda Diljit Singh is crazily in love with Kylie Jenner. The American model has smitten Diljit so much in love that he comments on every photo of her. Taking his love to another level, this time he did something too cute and brutal. Watch this video!

His cute little act of anger is sure to burst you in laughter.

Recently, a little egg incident took place which broke Kylie’s exclusive record of getting 18 million likes on a single photo. Often called the Instagram queen, Kylie Jenner lost her crown to a raw egg when a photo of an egg surfaced the internet and garnered more than 40 million likes. Earlier than this, Kylie Jenner had made a record of 18 million and was ruling Instagram like no other. A crazy wild act of posting a photo of an egg to challenge and cross Kylie’s made records made lover boy Diljit Dosanjh furious.

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has shown her admiration for Kylie Jenner a lot of times but this one time, he expressed his anger for the egg too! His cute little act of anger is sure to burst you in laughter. Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him in which he was seen punishing the egg that defeated Kylie Jenner. Take a look at the egg learnt its lesson!

Call it funny, crazy or cheesy but deep inside we all are waiting for the time Kylie recognises our desi munda’s true and dedicated love. Leaving everyone in splits, Diljit won everyone’s heart. Throwing the egg on a hot frying pan to make it realise its mistake was indeed thoughtful move Diljit!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More