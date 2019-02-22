Diljit Dosanjh song: Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh set the YouTube on fire with his 2018's song Putt Jatt Da which has crossed over 73 million views on YouTube. The Gabru of Punjab, who is all set to entertain his massive audience with the upcoming Bollywood movies Arjun Patiala and Good News, is currently enjoying the success of his latest album Roar.

Diljit Dosanjh song: One of the most popular stars of Punjabi cinema, Diljit Dosanjh has never disappointed his fans when it comes to songs. From his singing talent to becoming an actor and now the most handsome fashion icon, Dosanjh’s down to earth nature is what makes him the superstar of Pollywood. He is not only a famous in Punjab but is also a famous personality worldwide especially the USA and Canada where people follow him in immense number.

With giving back to back hits like Pagg Wala Munda, Jhanjhar, Sardaar Ji, Fukre, Hi Fi Juliet, Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya, Ik Kudi, Diljit won millions of hearts. Not just songs, he is also famous for his amazing acting skills in movies like Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Ambarsariya, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Udta Punjab and Soorma. Well, Punjabi sensation these days is busy enjoying the grand success of his latest album Rora. One of the most popular songs of the album is Putt Jatt Da which has crossed over 73 million views on YouTube. If you missed watching Diljit Dosanjh’s popular song Putt Jatt Da, watch the video here:

Well, the heartthrob of Punjab is all set to entertain his massive audience with the upcoming movie Arjun Patiala and Good News. Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Ronit Roy starrer Arjun Patiala is helmed by Rohit Jugraj under the banners of T-Series and Maddock Films. The movie will hit the theatres on May 9, this year. While, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Good News is all set to hit the theatres on September 86, this year. Raj Mehta directorial is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Good News is under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

