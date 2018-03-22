Sajjan Singh Rangroot, which is a fictionalised account of the fightbacks of the warriors in Lahore regiment, who are at a war with Germans during World War I, will hit the theatres on March 23 and will have the widest release for Punjabi film in India which will open at 414 screens in 325 locations nationwide by Omjee Group.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated actor in the Punjab film industry and his upcoming film Sajjan Singh Rangroot is one of the most anticipated films of this year which will hit the theatres on March 23. The much-awaited film is a fictionalised account of the fightbacks of the warriors in Lahore regiment, who are at a war with Germans during World War I. The nail-biting trailer of the film generated a lot of curiosity among the audience and another interesting part about Sajjan Singh Rangroot is that it will have the widest release for Punjabi film in India which will open at 414 screens in 325 locations nationwide by Omjee Group.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that the news and wrote, “#SajjanSinghRangroot will have the widest release for a Punjabi film in India tomorrow [23 March 2018]… Opens at 414 screens [325 locations] nationwide by Omjee Group… Internationally too, the film will have a wide release… Details in next tweet… #Rangroot.” Also, Diljit Dosanjh’s film will have an extensive release overseas in over 240 screens and also will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Russia on May 18.

#SajjanSinghRangroot will have the widest release for a Punjabi film in India tomorrow [23 March 2018]… Opens at 414 screens [325 locations] nationwide by Omjee Group… Internationally too, the film will have a wide release… Details in next tweet… #Rangroot — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2018

#SajjanSinghRangroot will have an extensive release Overseas: 240 screens… Besides traditional markets [USA, Canada, UK, Aus, NZ, UAE, Pakistan], it will be the first Punjabi film to release in Russia [on 18 May 2018]… Overseas by Grand Showbiz and Omjee Group… #Rangroot — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2018

Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ which has been written by Gurpreet Singh Palhadi, pays tribute to the sacrifice that the Indian Army made during the World War I. The movie, which is based on World War 1, portrays Diljit and a horde of other actors as Sikh soldiers who took part in World War 1.

