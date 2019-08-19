Diljit Dosanjh Songs: The Punjabi hip-hop star Diljit Dosanjh has given many hit albums and songs which we all dance on in weddings, clubs, and parties. Here, we have a list of top 10 songs of the Punjabi sensation which you must have had listened.

Diljit Dosanjh Songs: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is a heartthrob of millions of people across the globe. Not just in the music, but even in the Indian film industry, he has set milestones. His high-budget music concerts around the world are extremely famous and the tickets are sold at high prices and even then also it remains house-full. Fans of the Punjabi sensation are in millions and are always there to support him and stand beside him even in his not so good days.

The love he receives from all over the world has made him a global superstar. Diljit Dosanjh started his career as a Punjabi singer and emerged through his hip-hip songs which received millions of likes and appreciations on the video-sharing website Youtube. His songs started playing everywhere in clubs, pubs, weddings, events and parties and people started loving to dance on the beats of his Punjabi songs.

After his first Punjabi album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004 got hit, the Punjabi superstar continued to give hit songs after that and kept receiving the love from the fans. Later he decided to step into acting and made his film debut with the Punjabi film The Lion of Punjab in 2011, though the film didn’t receive a good response from the critics as well as fans he continued to work.

Later, he gave many hit Punjabi movies like Disco Singh, Saadi Love Story, Punjab 1984, Sardar Ji and many more and made a successful debut in Bollywood with the film Udta Punjab in 2016 which also featured Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

Currently, the singer-actor is busy with the preparation of his Roar Tour USA which is going to to take place on September 7, 2019, in California and on the other hand, he has shot for the upcoming Indian romantic comedy film Good News which also features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

Today, we bring you the top 10 Bhangra songs of the Punjabi heartthrob which you must have had danced on.

Patiala Peg

Proper Patola

Shoulder

Laembadgini

Lak 28 Kudi Da

Move Your Lakk

Tung Tung Baje

Kalliyan Kulliyan

Raat Di Gedi

Aaja Bhangra Pa Laiye

