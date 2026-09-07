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Home > Entertainment News > Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’

Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’

Diljit Dosanjh gently corrected a foreign fan after noticing his name printed alongside ‘Ik Onkar’ on a T-shirt during his Milan concert. The singer’s reaction has now gone viral.

Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video (Image: X)
Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 14:45 IST

Diljit Dosanjh has caught attention once again during his ongoing international tour, this time for the way he handled a fan’s innocent mistake during a concert in Milan, Italy. A video from the show has gone viral on social media after Diljit noticed a foreign fan wearing a customised white T-shirt featuring the sacred Sikh symbol ‘Ik Onkar’ alongside the singer’s name. Instead of ignoring it, Diljit gently explained why the two should not be placed together.

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Tell The Fan?

In the viral clip, the fan can be seen joining Diljit on stage along with a female companion. Diljit soon notices the design on his T-shirt and points towards ‘Ik Onkar’. Explaining its significance, Diljit makes it clear that his own name should not appear alongside the sacred symbol.

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“This is very precious. I respect your feelings,” Diljit tells the fan while asking him not to put his name next to ‘Ik Onkar’.

The singer also made sure that the fan was not embarrassed over the incident. Turning towards the audience, Diljit said that the man may simply not have known the significance behind it and requested everyone to forgive him.

Fan Apologises After Diljit Dosanjh Video Goes Viral

The fan later reportedly apologised after the clip started circulating online. He explained that he had not realised how closely Diljit’s name had been placed next to the symbol while designing the T-shirt and said that there had been no intention to disrespect it.

The fan also shared that ‘Ik Onkar’ held personal significance for him as he had visited gurdwaras regularly. Diljit, meanwhile, continued to interact warmly with the fan on stage, reportedly giving him a gift and embracing him before he left.

Diljit Dosanjh Wins Praise Online

The way Diljit handled the situation has drawn praise on social media, with several users appreciating him for correcting the fan without humiliating him. ‘Ik Onkar’ holds central importance in Sikhism and represents the belief in one God. The viral moment comes as Diljit continues the European leg of his international tour, with the Punjabi singer performing across multiple cities and drawing large crowds abroad.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

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Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’
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Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’
Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’
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