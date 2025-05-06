Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh’s royal-inspired debut at Met Gala 2025 turned heads, but one key piece was missing.The singer-actor’s team tried to borrow the Maharaja of Patiala’s iconic 1,000-carat Cartier necklace — but were denied access due to museum restrictions.

Diljit Dosanjh made a royal statement at Met Gala 2025 but was denied the iconic Cartier necklace once worn by the Maharaja of Patiala.


Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2025, turning heads as he proudly represented Punjabi heritage and Sikh identity at Hollywood’s most glamorous fashion event. Dressed in a traditional turban, kurta, and tehmat—a long tunic paired with draped bottoms—Dosanjh walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum, bringing a regal and culturally rich presence to the red carpet.

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Homage to Punjabi Royalty

Dosanjh’s look was not merely a fashion statement, but a deeply personal tribute to Sir Bhupinder Singh, the early 20th-century Maharaja of Patiala. To honour the prince’s legacy, Dosanjh’s team sought to incorporate one of the most iconic symbols of royal opulence: a 1,000-carat diamond necklace that Maharaja Bhupinder Singh had commissioned from Cartier in 1928. It remains the largest necklace ever created by the French luxury house.

In an interview with The New York Times, stylist and team member Ms. Devnani revealed, “We tried to borrow that iconic Cartier necklace—a 1,000-carat diamond necklace made for the Maharaja of Patiala—for the Met Gala night, to complete Diljit’s look.”

Museum Restrictions and Custom Jewellery

However, the team’s request was denied as the original necklace remains sealed in a museum. In light of this, they turned to Indian jeweller Golecha to craft custom pieces inspired by the Maharaja’s collection. This included a layered diamond necklace and a jewel-encrusted turban brooch.

Despite not being able to wear the original Cartier masterpiece, Dosanjh’s ensemble radiated grandeur. He completed his look with a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan (ceremonial sword), a powerful symbol in Sikh tradition.

Proud Cultural Representation by Diljit Dosanjh

Sharing his thoughts on social media hours after the event, Dosanjh took to Instagram to reflect on his cultural representation. “Main Hoon Punjab, #metgala. Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue ‘Punjabi’ to The MET GALA,” he wrote. He also thanked designer Prabal Gurung, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Cartier, Golecha Jewels, and Abhilasha T.D. for their support.

Star-Studded Indian Presence At Met Gala 2025

Diljit wasn’t the only Indian star to grace the Met Gala this year. Bollywood icons and Indian fashion stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Mona Patel also attended the prestigious event.

