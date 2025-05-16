Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction Delayed His Entry

The behind-the-scenes footage begins with Diljit meeting acclaimed Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, who designed his ensemble.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira at the Met Gala 2025


Diljit Dosanjh has etched his name in history by becoming the first celebrity to attend the Met Gala wearing a turban.

Days after the prestigious fashion event, the global Punjabi icon treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video, offering a glimpse into his preparation and some unexpected moments—including a wardrobe malfunction involving Shakira.

BTS Video Shows Diljit’s Met Gala Journey and Special Outfit Details

The behind-the-scenes footage begins with Diljit meeting acclaimed Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, who designed his ensemble. Diljit appears thrilled as he showcases his custom cape adorned with Punjabi alphabets, calling it a significant part of his Met Gala look.

Prabal Gurung expresses admiration for the Indian star, saying, “I love his work. He’s one of the few Indian celebrities who’ve successfully crossed over to the West without losing his cultural roots. He’s authentic, and even my non-Indian friends adore him.”

Diljit confidently responds, “Our outfit will be the best of all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Preps with a Workout and Shares Spiritual Symbol

In another scene, Diljit is seen training hard at the gym, highlighting his dedication. He also reveals a spiritual sign—”11:11″—on his phone, which many associate with intuition and positive energy.

Diljit is later seen entering a backstage room filled with celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson, who are engaged in their own Met Gala photoshoots. Nicole even compliments Diljit on his stylish appearance, further emphasizing his growing international appeal.

Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction Causes Delay, Reveals Diljit
One of the standout revelations in the video is Diljit sharing that Shakira’s broken zipper caused a delay in their schedule.

“They’re not taking us to the main area, everything’s happening backstage. Apparently, Shakira’s dress zipper broke—that’s why we’re late. I knew we’d be delayed because of her,” Diljit jokingly adds.

Star-Studded Dinner with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger

During the Met Gala festivities, Diljit mingled with global icons. A photo posted by his team went viral, showing him posing with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at an exclusive dinner hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

This year’s Met Gala took inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s influential book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The official theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, was paired with the dress code “Tailored for You,” celebrating suiting and bespoke menswear styles.

Nitanshi Goel

