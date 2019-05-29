Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam: Udta Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen opposite Yami Gautam in a comedy flick for the first time! The movie will go on floors this August and will be the last movie penned by writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in 2017 after slipping into a coma in October 2016.

Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam to team up for the first time for a comedy film

After Diljit Dosanjh’s Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s crime drama Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh has signed another film to his long list of accolades. In his next Hindi film, he will be featuring opposite Uri star Yami Gautam in a comedy flick which will also mark the directorial debut of Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon. To confirm this news, Ramesh Taurani in an interview with a leading daily said yes the movie will star Diljit and Yami. It is a fresh pairing and we all are excited to see two competent actors starring in the sensible comedy movie revolving around a couple.

The movie is said to go on floors this August and is one of the last films penned by Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in 2017 after slipping into a coma in October 2016. The script has been co-written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in cop comedy Arjun Patiala opposite Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. he will also be seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Udta Punjab co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Th emovie will revolve around childbirth and pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam started her year with a bang- Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie did very well at the box office and has earnred crores of money at the office. She will be next seen in Bala opposite Vicky Donar co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

