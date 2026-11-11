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Home > Entertainment News > Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

Diljit Dosanjh is returning to Coachella 2027 alongside Madonna and Dua Lipa. From playing tabla at a Gurudwara in Punjab to performing Punjabi music on a global stage, here's his journey.

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)
Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:09 IST

In preparation for his next visit to one of the largest music festivals in the world, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen performing alongside big names in the industry at the Coachella 2027, including Madonna and Dua Lipa. This will mark the second time the Punjabi artist will grace the stages of Coachella since making history as the first Punjabi artist to do so in 2023.

However, before all of the international performances, sold-out stadiums, and worldwide fame, Diljit’s journey into the music industry was not as flashy as it sounds today. This was a person who would play the tablas for devotional songs at the Gurudwara in Punjab. In an interview before making his Coachella debut, Diljit said that these performances were as important to him as the others.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Musical Journey Began At A Gurudwara

Diljit Dosanjh was born in Dosanjh Kalan, a village located in Jalandhar, Punjab. Based on an article published in The Indian Express in 2024, he left his hometown to go and live in Ludhiana around the age of 11. He relocated to live with his maternal uncle, Davinder Singh Sodhi, who was a raagi – a person whose role involved singing devotional hymns. While living with his uncle in Ludhiana, Diljit started accompanying him when playing the tabla and got introduced to music.

During an interview with The Indian Express in 2017, Diljit mentioned that he originally intended to be a rhythm player. Slowly, his interest in singing increased, and he learned how to sing and play the harmonium. Eventually, he turned his attention to Punjabi folk songs. His first album, titled Ishq Da Uda Ada, was released at the onset of his career.

‘Playing Tabla At A Gurudwara Was As Big As Coachella’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Diljit expressed how it feels to be a part of the Coachella 2023 lineup. It should be noted that he does not see it as the highlight of his musical career. According to him, he could never think of himself as one to perform at Coachella and was thankful for everything that was happening in his career at the moment.

Discussing the beginning of his musical journey, Diljit says, “Gurudwara mein tabla play karna bhi meri liye utni hi badi baat hai jitna Coachella pe perform karna hai.” When playing tabla at the Gurudwara, he felt like his music was listened to. And he remembers it because the feeling felt huge to him at that time, probably even bigger than Coachella as he had not performed there at that time. The statement reveals his attitude to music and performance. For Diljit, the significance of the moment does not depend on its scale.

How Diljit Dosanjh Took Punjabi Music To Coachella

The Coachella appearance by Diljit in April 2023 became one of the most important achievements for Punjabi music. He chose to wear traditional Punjabi clothes: black kurta and turban, among other things that characterized him. Moreover, he did not switch his language of performance to English; rather, he chose to perform in Punjabi. During his performance, he asked people who did not understand his songs to feel the vibe of the songs.

It turned out later that he prepared an English sentence to greet the audience but forgot about it five minutes before his performance. He performed in Punjabi, and he felt comfortable. At another point during his performance, he said “Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella,” that is, “Punjabis are here at Coachella.” His performance attracted the attention of American DJ Diplo who danced to his songs.

It appears that Diljit did not expect that his performance in Punjabi would make such a huge impact at an international festival.

Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Coachella 2027 With Madonna And Dua Lipa

Diljit, four years after his debut, is expected to make a comeback to Coachella at its 2027 edition. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, over two weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18. On the lineup, Diljit is scheduled to perform at Friday on both dates along with Dua Lipa, Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO and Kehlani. Dua Lipa is the headline artiste at Friday and Madonna will give her performance in Dance Tent.

The headliners for Saturday and Sunday will be Tame Impala and SZA, respectively. There are a few other international artists announced by the festival as well. Diljit’s 2027 appearance at Coachella is his comeback to the Main Stage, according to Billboard India, after his debut in 2023 at the Sahara Tent.

From being a tabla accompaniment to devotional singing to performing Punjabi songs to an international audience, Diljit has covered quite a lot of ground in his journey.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different
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Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different
Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different
Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different
Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different
Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella 2027 Return Puts Him Alongside Madonna And Dua Lipa, But His Musical Journey Started Somewhere Very Different

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