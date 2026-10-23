Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert In Limbo As Police Deny Security Clearance For October 30 Show – Here’s What We Know

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Delhi concert has hit a roadblock after the Delhi Police denied permission for his October 30 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing threat-related inputs and law-and-order concerns during the festive season. The show was scheduled to kick off the India leg of his Aura World Tour.

In a letter dated October 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) Anant Mittal informed BookMyShow Live Private Limited that the request to organise the concert had been examined but could not be approved. The police cited specific threat-related inputs, security commitments during the ongoing festive season and other law-and-order concerns. The nature of the threats has not been publicly disclosed.

Why Has Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Been Denied Permission?

The concert was initially scheduled for November 1 but was later moved to October 30 after Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney appealed to the singer to change the date. Sahney had raised concerns about holding a celebratory event on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

The organisers subsequently announced the revised date, with tickets purchased for the original show remaining valid for the rescheduled performance. However, the latest police decision has put the Delhi leg of the tour in uncertainty.

Political Reactions Follow Police Decision

The denial of permission has also drawn questions from political leaders. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the decision, saying that Dosanjh was widely loved by young audiences and in Punjab. AAP leader Jarnail Singh also questioned whether security concerns were being used to deny permission, calling for greater clarity from the authorities.

The police have not publicly detailed the specific threat-related inputs cited in their communication. The stated reasons for refusing permission include security requirements and existing law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

Will Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Be Cancelled?

As of October 22, neither Dosanjh nor the organisers had announced a confirmed cancellation or a new date for the Delhi concert. The denial of police clearance means the October 30 event cannot proceed as planned without the necessary permissions, but the organisers’ final update will determine its status.

The Delhi show was expected to launch the India leg of Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour, which is scheduled to travel to several cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Whether the Delhi concert will be rescheduled or dropped from the tour remains unclear.