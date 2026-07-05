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Home > Entertainment News > Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

Days after its surprise release, Diljit Dosanjh's uncut biographical drama Satluj has been abruptly removed from ZEE5 in India. The platform released an official statement confirming the film remains unavailable "until further notice" while they explore avenues to bring it back.

Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 21:42 IST

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed from ZEE5: Following the release of a high-profile, unscheduled “silent drop” movie, Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, just days after its release, the Indian streaming site ZEE5 has taken down the long-awaited political biopic. The intense movie, based on the life of the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was finally premiered uncut in its entirety on Friday, July 3, 2026, following a prolonged censorship war at the movies that lasted three years. But the freedom to create did not last long enough as the film was recently taken off the streaming site along with an announcement.

What did ZEE5 say about removing Satluj in India?



Confirming the sudden removal, ZEE5 shared an official statement on Instagram, acknowledging the immediate waves the project made during its brief availability while directly addressing its current status in the country.

The platform first expressed gratitude for the massive viewer reception:

“The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

Reaffirming its support for the movie despite the sudden takedown, ZEE5 added:

“At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

When will Satluj return to the streaming platform?

According to the official communication, Satluj will remain completely unavailable to stream within India for an indefinite period while the network works through ongoing regulatory or legal hurdles behind the scenes.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” the streamer concluded. “We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Why has the film faced a turbulent journey to release?

The sudden digital pullout is just the latest block in what has been one of the most heavily contested release paths in modern Indian cinema. Originally titled Punjab ’95, the Honey Trehan directorial has been fiercely opposed by state authorities since late 2022 due to its sensitive subject matter detailing the state-sanctioned extrajudicial killings and illegal mass cremations of over 25,000 Sikh youths by the Punjab Police in the 1990s.

The project has faced massive institutional resistance:

  • The Censor Standoff: When submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers were hit with a staggering demand for 127 cuts, which included stripping away all specific names, references to Punjab, police brutality scenes, and the identity of the central protagonist.

  • International Festivals: The film was officially selected for a grand world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was abruptly cancelled following high-level intervention by Indian authorities.

When the film silently dropped as Satluj on July 3, both Diljit Dosanjh and director Honey Trehan publicly celebrated that they had successfully protected the original cut, with Jaswant Singh Khalra’s widow, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, even publicly endorsing it as the true, unaltered version. With the film now pushed back into legal limbo, audiences are left waiting to see if “due process” will actually bring the biographical drama back to Indian screens.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Real-Life Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement
Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement
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