The Punjabi singer turned actor Dijit Dosanjh who has made his mark in the film industry will soon get his own wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussaud museum. Reportedly, in Mid Day, the statue will be unveiled on Thursday in New Delhi. The Madame Tussaud Delhi’s Instagram handle has been running contests recently in which the fans will get to meet the star. Diljit also shared the details on his Instagram story. Dosanjh who made his debut in Bollywood with the redoubtable Udta Punjab and went on to star in Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and Soorma will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Good News will feature Kareen Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The singer cum actor will be seen opposite Kiara Advani.

In November last year, both Kiara and Diljit had shared a video clip, announcing the start of their film’s shoot. The Raj Mehta directorial will see Akshay and Kareena playing a couple desperately trying for a baby. Diljit and Kiara will portray a Punjabi couple, also trying for a baby.

In fact, the star cast of Good News has been sharing pictures and videos from the film’s shoot recently. Some time back, Kiara had shared a video with Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan where the two take part in a race. Earlier this month, Akshay had shared a picture with his super gorgeous co-star. The actor herself was spotted on the sets of Good News on Monday.

