Dill Mill Gayye Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu: There monkey love always makes the news, but this time Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are in love with another little munchkin, who is Vivan Bhathena's daughter Nivaya. Watch video

Dill Mill Gayye Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu: It’s a lovely morning, so get ready to get a sweet surprise from Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu, currently their adorable picture is surfacing online where the duo is completely smitten by Vivan Bhathena’s daughter Nivaya. No doubt the picture is too cute which cannot be ignored!

Currently, Karan and Bipasha are vacationing in with Vivan Bhathena’s family and yes, who can forget that little munchkin. Away from Mumbai these couples are enjoying their holidays in the Maldives and updating every yet funny moment from the trip. As we all know Bipasha and Karan share a strong bond with each other, their photos are the best example of their monkey love. Needless to say, the actors are quite happy in personal and professional life and seems like they are balancing it nicely.

On the professional front, Karan is all set to woo his fans with his 2 new films title Firrkie, Aadat Diaries. The actor will also work in the upcoming web series, Judaai. While Bipasha is focusing more on his clothing brand, The Label Life, which is a partnership firm with Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: From fruits to singing Heena Panchal, Sanjana Galrani, Jasleen Matharu impress Paras Chhabra, watch video

Check the post:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Navdeesh Kaur’s accent irritates Shehnaaz Gill, watch video

Also Read: Mujhse Shadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill goes on a speed date with Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi; watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App