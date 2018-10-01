As Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, this topic has become the most-discussed issue on the internet. Now, adding up to the controversy. an 8-year-old video of Dimple Kapadia talking about co-star Nana Patekar's temperament has also gone viral. In the media interaction, the actor has also called him obnoxious, watch the video.

Ever Since the Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, many of the Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to lend her support. While those statements are taking social media by storm, an old video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia talking about Nana Patekar’s behaviour has gone viral. The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy has taken social media and Indian Film industry by storm, becoming the talk of the town. Bollywood’s veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar have known to give some hit movies together including Krantiveer, Angaar, Ankush and Welcome.

Now as the big buzz of Nana Patekar’s controversy is rolling the internet, this video of Dimple talking about her co-star Nana Patekar is surfacing on social media. However, the video that has gone viral has nothing to do with the sexual harassment allegation but the actor Dimple Kapadia has talked about his temperament calling it obnoxious.

Here’s the video:

Nana Patekar's "dark side" has always been an open secret in Bollywood. Dimple Kapadia said this 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/9hbd0WmcZo — Od (@odshek) September 28, 2018

In the interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Dimple can be seen giving candid replies about him. When she was asked about mellowing down of Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia said that he is still obnoxious. When Anupama further questioned that in a good way or a bad way, Dimple hesitated a little and then said in both ways, good and bad. Later in the video, Kapadia can be seen appreciating Nana Patekar’s talent saying that he is extremely talented and when she sees a talent like that, she feels sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri Jaan Bhi Lelo.

The Rudaali actor also talked about her bond with Nana Patekar saying that he has always been very very kind to her and is a very good friend. This when she also added a clause that went viral saying that she has also seen Nana’s dark side, the terrible side. Adding up to it, she said that we all have a dark side which should be nicely and safely kept aside.

All these statements by Dimple Kapadia belong to an 8-year-old video which is going down the internet. Nana Patekar has already given a legal warning to actor Tanushree Dutta for this accusation and now he is busy shooting for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer. However, according to the speculations, Nana Patekar has always said to have a stormy relationship with his wife and also with his alleged girlfriends Manisha Koirala and Ayesha Jhulka.

